Leaving Certificate success for Drumshanbo Vocational School students

49 students sat the Leaving Certificate at Drumshanbo Vocational School in 2018 and School Prinicpal, Martin Fallon, said that most students will be securing the University course or apprenticeship they applied for.

"The Guidance Counsellor was available to explain and advise and several teachers were in school this morning," Mr Fallon noted, adding: "Students that set high and realistic targets for themselves at the beginning of the course and worked to achieve those targets were well rewarded.

"Overall we were pleased with the results and expect that most will get the University course or apprenticeship they applied for. Any that don’t have numerous alternative routes that they can follow, including Post Leaving Cert (PLC) courses. Many plan to defer entry to third level for a year and will do one of the PLC course here at DVS (Drumshanbo Vocational School). Some students have already secured employment.

"I congratulate all the students and their parents/guardians and thank our teachers and staff for the essential roles that they’ve played in the lives of these students during their time at our school. Best wishes to the Leaving Cert Class of 2018."