Dromod Garda Station up for sale again

The former Garda Station in Dromod in is up for sale again just two years after it was last bought at auction.

The station was closed in 2014 as part of government cutbacks and it was put up for sale with several others in the region in 2016 The original asking price for the detached two storey house was €90,000 but it was bought for €142,000.

It achieved the highest price of 11 different stations sold in the country that year.

The building’s now being sold at public auction by Belfast based auctioneers BRG Gibson Auctions and its being advertised with a minimum value of €150,000.

The building is listed, it was first built around 1840. It served as an RIC barracks before being used as a garda station, and had an adjoining court room at one time.

The property is advertised as having four bedrooms and bathroom and other living accommodation, as well as the garda station which includes an entrance hall, public office, private office and toilet.

Three former Garda Stations have been sold in Leitrim so far since seven stations were closed in 2014, the station in Cloone was sold for €50,000 in 2014 and the one in Kiltyclogher went in 2015 for €58,000.

Dromod station will go before public auction online here on August 30th at 12.00 pm.

