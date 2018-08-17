'Our Drive to Remember' in Leitrim to remember lives lost on farms

The ‘Our Drive to Remember’ Embrace FARM, the farm accident support network founded by Brian & Norma Rohan, drove into Ballinamore for the festival yesterday, Thursday, August 16.

The New Holland tractor is a shining a light on those who have lost their lives or have been seriously injured in farming accidents and for farm safety awareness, by driving a tractor around the 32 counties of Ireland this autumn.

With a tractor kindly donated by WR Shaw of Tullamore and driven by volunteers from Macra Na Feirme and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, the tractor will touch the grass roots of each county during its drive.

The launch of Our Drive to Remember was opened by Mairead McGuinness MEP on Sunday 12th August at Tullamore Show from the WR Shaw stand. The finish point of the tractor drive will be on the opening day of the National Ploughing Championships (NPC) on Tuesday 18th September.

Mounted upon the tractor is an eternal light representing those that have lost their lives around the Island of Ireland.

With around 290 lives lost in the last ten years, representing a farmer killed every two weeks across the 32 counties, the tractor will display these stark statistics to remind people to be always aware of the farming environment and to farm safely.

People who have been affected by the loss or serious injury of a relative or friend in a farming accident are asked to place a pair of wellies in the trailer attached to the tractor on the drive.

These wellies will feature at (the Embrace FARM stand) at the Ploughing Championship and represent the feet that once walked the farm.

Embrace FARM highlights the necessity for farm safety alongside the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) and the Health & Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI), farm organisations and Agri-businesses in whatever way they can to ensure farmers work safely to reduce the weekly deaths and farming accidents.

The tractor will also be fitted with GPS technology so people can follow its journey online.

If you wish to support the cause and the lives it represents, donations are acceptable through the www.embracefarm.com website or on the idonate.ie event page.

The tractor is expected to be in the Leitrim Donegal area today and will visit Virginia show in Cavan on August 20 and Sligo on September 3.

