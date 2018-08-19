The launch of Supporting Kiltyclogher and Cashel Communities Arts and Heritage Project will take place next Tuesday, August 21.

The project will be officially launched in Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre at 5.30pm.



This will be followed by a Heritage Walk from Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim to Cashel, Co Fermanagh at 6.30pm in conjunction with Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre. (Bus available). Arrive in Cashel Community Centre 7.30pm.



The event includes Heritage Speakers and Tea and Coffee Supported by the European Union's PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).



Supporting Kiltyclogher and Cashel Communities Arts and Heritage Project is a one-year Peace IV funded project which will develop arts and heritage activities jointly in the two communities.



The project aims to gather local heritage from both sides of the border and document this local history through drama, storytelling, walks and publications.



The project is managed by Leitrim Development Company with project oversight through a locally based Steering Group.

