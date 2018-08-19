Two people die in Bundoran road crash

Two people have died after a single vehicle road crash at Eastend, Bundoran, Co. Donegal.

A man and a woman both in their 20s were killed when the car they were passengers in hit a wall early this morning, Sunday, August 19.

Another woman in her mid 20s is in critical condition and another two men, also in their 20s, have been seriously injured.

They have all been taken to Sligo University Hospital.

The incident happened at 3.25am this morning (Sunday).

Garda crash investigators are at scene and the road at East End, Finner, is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.