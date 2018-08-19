Man presented himself to Gardai after fatal crash in Bundoran

A man (in his 20s) presented himself to Gardaí in Ballyshannon today in relation to the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Eastend, Bundoran, Co. Donegal in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 19th August, 2018.



He was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

The single vehicle fatal road traffic collision occurred at Eastend, Bundoran, at 3.25a.m this morning, Sunday 19th August, 2018.



One man and one woman (both in their 20s) were fatally injured when the car they were passengers in collided with a wall. Their bodies have been removed to the morgue in Sligo General Hospital. Another woman (mid 20s) is in critical condition and another two men (mid 20s) have serious injures and were removed to Sligo General Hospital.



Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at scene and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

