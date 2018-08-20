One young woman remains critical following Bundoran crash

A woman in her 20s remains in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in Bundoran, Donegal on Sunday morning which claimed the lives of two others.

Six people were involved in the single-car collision at Eastend, Bundoran early yesterday morning, Sunday, August 19.

A man and a woman in their twenties were killed.

A woman in her twenties has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, while two men also in their twenties are being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

A man in his 20s arrested by Gardaí investigating a fatal traffic collision in Bundoran in the early hours of this morning has been released without charge, a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The local Coroner has been notified and post-mortems will be carried out on the two deceased at the mortuary in Sligo University Hospital tomorrow.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda Station and investigating Gardaí are liaising with the PSNI as part of their enquiries. The road at the crash site has been reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

