Two Bundoran car crash victims names

The two people who died in a car crash in Bundoran early on Sunday morning, August 19 have been named locally as Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer.

Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer, photos from Facebook

Ms Devine, mother of one, originally from Co Donegal, was living in the Co Fermanagh town of Beleek. Mr McAleer was from the nearby Pettigo in Co Fermanagh.

The pair, both in their 20s, died when the blue Peugeot 306 car they were passengers in hit a wall at Eastend in Bundoran at around 3.25am on August 19.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out at Sligo University Hospital.

Three other passengers were seriously injured in the incident.

A sixth occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, presented himself at Ballyshannon Garda Station several hours after the crash.

He was arrested and questioned and then released without charge last night. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The road re-opened last night and flowers and messages are being left at the scene of the tragedy.

One of the three others injured in the single-car crash was transferred to Beaumount Hospital from SUH in a critical condition.

Two men remain in hospital in Sligo.

