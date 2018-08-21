WATCH Déarbhla Rooney in action in World Finals in Budapest

Leitrim sports fans can watch Manorhamilton's Déarbhla Rooney make her World Championship debut when she takes on a Thailand opponent today (Tuesday August 21) in the opening sessions of the World Youth Boxing Championships in Budapest.

Déarbhla has been drawn to face Thailand’s Panpatchara Somnuek in the seventh bout in Ring B at the Duna Aréna in Budapest. The Thai fighter was a bronze medallist in her continental Youth championships back in April.

You can watch all the action from Budapest via the link below: