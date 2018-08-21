Boxing World Youth Championships
WATCH Déarbhla Rooney in action in World Finals in Budapest
Glenade's Déarbhla Rooney pictured at the Arena after her weigh-in this morning
Leitrim sports fans can watch Manorhamilton's Déarbhla Rooney make her World Championship debut when she takes on a Thailand opponent today (Tuesday August 21) in the opening sessions of the World Youth Boxing Championships in Budapest.
Déarbhla has been drawn to face Thailand’s Panpatchara Somnuek in the seventh bout in Ring B at the Duna Aréna in Budapest. The Thai fighter was a bronze medallist in her continental Youth championships back in April.
You can watch all the action from Budapest via the link below:
