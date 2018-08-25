Connect counselling available for those distressed during Pope’s visit to Ireland

Connect is available to provide free telephone-based counselling to abuse survivors distressed during the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland.

Connect provides professional telephone-based counselling and support to abuse survivors at freephone 1800 477 477 from the Republic of Ireland. Opening hours are Wednesday to Sunday 6-10pm.

Connect Service Director Marie Percival said, “There is a very high level of public focus on the Pope’s visit, including issues around clerical sexual abuse. The visit is likely to awaken great distress and upset for people who have been affected and the Connect service is available to support them.”

Further information at www.connectcounselling.ie Connect is funded by the HSE.