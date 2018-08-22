The Aware Life Skills Programme returns to Leitrim for September

Aware, Ireland’s leading organisation providing support, education and information services around depression and bipolar disorder announced that its popular Life Skills Group Programme will be available to the people of Leitrim again this September.

The free programme, nine hours over the course of six weeks, will teach attendees how to better manage the stress of everyday life, recognise and manage unhelpful thoughts, learn new ways of thinking and ultimately begin the journey to a healthier and more confident life.

The Aware Life Skills Group Programme will begin on September 11 at Carrick Education Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon. Online registration for the programme is now open and places are available to anyone over 18. Those interested in attending are encouraged to book quickly as places are limited and will fill up fast.

The Life Skills Group Programme, has been developed by the renowned cognitive behaviour therapy specialist (CBT), Dr. Chris Williams and is specifically designed to help people learn more about how we think and how this can influence our actions in helpful or unhelpful ways.

The Life Skills Group Programme is free to attend, with a refundable 30e booking deposit in place to ensure participants that really want to book a place have the opportunity to do so. The booking fee will be refunded by contacting Aware once all six modules in the course have been completed. Reduced booking fees are available for students, the unemployed, OAPs or those in possession of a medical card.

To register and book your place visit: www.aware.ie

