Festival continues in Drumkeerin

The festival in Drumkeerin continues this week. Hypnotist Adrian Knight will be on stage tonight, Thursday, August 23 with his hilarious show where you will see locals doing things maybe a little out of the ordinary.



Its a family show with some youngsters on stage early on with Adrian doing some card tricks. Show starts at 8pm and for those who may be worried that the hypnotist selects people from the audience to partake in the show, he looks for about a dozen volunteers with no pressure whatsoever on anybody to participate.



Friday is Car Treasure Hunt evening with Lisa McHugh in the marquee later that night.



Saturday sees Fishing at Corry, Walking Treasure Hunt and bingo in Lough Allen College that night at 9pm with a jackpot of €1,000 on the second last game.



The final day of the festival on Sunday, August 26 has the Clay Pigeon Shoot and sheep dog trials and later on Sunday night, the man that everybody wants to see, the brilliant Derek Ryan.

A busy few days ahead but hopefully an enjoyable few days to finish off a brilliant ten days of festivities.