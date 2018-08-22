Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 22, 2018 UPDATED

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

John Tom Bland of Cullagh, Foxfield, Fenagh

The death has occurred of John Tom Bland of Cullagh, Foxfield, Fenagh. Co. Leitrim Tuesday 21st August, 2018 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely and patiently borne. Predeceased by his brother, Reverend Fr. Jimmy Bland. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sons; James and Dermot, brother; Joe (London), sister-in-law; Eileen, daughter-in-law; Catriona, his 5 grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Thursday from 12 noon to 8.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Foxfield on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private on Friday morning.

Paddy McTigue, Tullynaha, Ballinaglera

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal tomorrow, Thursday, to St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Terry McGloin, Mill Road formerly The Anglers Rest, Kinlough

The death has occurred of Terry McGloin, Mill Road formerly The Anglers Rest, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at his late residence on Thursday 23rd from 2pm to 8pm. Removal of remains on Friday morning to St Aidan's Church for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral. All enquiries to Liam Gilmartin, Funeral Director - 086 2376372.

Margaret Josephine Keegan nee Grant formerly of Gubbs, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill

The death has occurred of Margaret Josephine Keegan nee Grant formerly of Gubbs, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill who passed away on Saturday 18th August, 2018 peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband James and sister Bridget McGovern. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Suzanne and Flora, son; Fred, grandchildren, brother-in-law; Andy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday morning from 10.00am - 11.00am with removal to St. Mary's Church Cloone for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Peter Murphy, Mullaghboy, Corrawallen, Co Leitrim/Finglas, Dublin

Mullaghboy, Corrawallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his late brother Anthony. Unexpectedly but peacefully at home. Devoted father of Marc. Loving son of May and the late Peter, cherished brother of Carol, Jackie, Janice, Darren, Miriam and Elaine. Peter will be sadly missed by his family friends and all who knew him.

Reposing at Michael Doyle Funeral Home, Finglas Village, this Wednesday the 22nd between 3pm and 5pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Oliver Plunkett's Church, Rivermount, St Helena’s Drive, Finglas South, arriving at 9.50 for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass, Thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium. Enquiries to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors on 01 8140004.

Clare Hughes, nee McAree, Cornhill, Bundoran Road, Ballyshannon

Clare Hughes, nee McAree, Cornhill, Bundoran Road, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Wife of John, formerly of Rossnowlagh, fostered son of Maura McGroarty. Mother of Thomas. Sister of Willie & Joe McAree, Kilmacrennan, Letterkenny, Frank McAree, Laghey, Maureen McGarrigle, Rossnowlagh and Margaret McGarrigle, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her late residence, today, Wednesday from 5 p.m to 10 p.m & on Thursday from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Oncology Unit at the Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

May Fannon, Dernacross, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occured in her 100th year of Mrs May Fannon, Dernacross, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Remains reposing at the residence of her grandson Paul Fannon, Dernacross on Wednesday from 4pm until 9pm and on Thursday from 12 noon until 9pm with house private on the morning of the funeral. Remains will arrive in Saint John the Baptist Church, Toura on Friday for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Conall McAleer, 611 Boa Island Road, Kesh, Fermanagh

Mc Aleer (611 Boa Island Road, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh BT93 8AL) Tragically 19th August 2018 Conall R.I.P. Beloved son of Brian and Jacqueline, loving brother of Niamh, Tara, Sadhbh and Torai. Requiem Mass in Saint Joseph's Church, Ederney at 12 midday on Wednesday followed by Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Macmillan c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive Ederney BT93 OEN.

Cathal Kelly, Mullawn, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Cathal Kelly, formerly Dungannon and Mullawn, Manorhamilton, peacefully at Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo in his 96th year. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society or the patient comfort fund Mowlam Nursing Home, care of Connolly and Mc Donald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

Bridget (Breege) Prunty, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Longford

Formerly of Breanrish, Drumlish, Co. Longford. Unexpectedly and peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her brothers Tommy, Fr. Packie, Fr. Jimmy, sisters, Mary, Alice (Farrell), Annie (McGoey), Sr. Annunciata. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Assunta (Delaware USA), nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes at 12pm with burial in local cemetery. No flowers please by request. House private please.

Patsy (Patricia) Dorr (née Coen), Kilmaryal, Mantua, Castlerea, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the loving care of Paula and her staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband John. Patsy will be sadly missed by her loving sons Noel, Adrian and Paul, daughters-in-law Debbie, Claire and Karen, grandchildren Rebecca, Conor, Hannah, Tom, Ciáran and Lucy, great-grandchild Jacob, sisters Kay and Nancy, brothers Tom and Michael, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces,nephews, relatiives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (22nd August) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal (F45 NX60). Funeral Mass on Thursday (23rd August) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Elphin Day Care Centre.

Daniel Sheridan, Craughwell, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon

Daniel Sheridan, Craughwell, Co. Galway and Green Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. After a short but bravely borne illness Daniel passed away peacefully at his home in Craughwell, Co.Galway surrounded by his loving wife Catherine, son Luke and beloved family. Reposing at Green Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday August 22nd from 12 noon until 5pm, house private thereafter, removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass Celebration Thursday August 23rd at 11am at St. Joseph's Church followed by burial at Ardcarne Graveyard, Carrick Road. Sadly loved and missed by his wife Catherine, son Luke, mother Mary, brother Padraig, sisters, Eithne, Lorraine, Denise, Sarah, Mary, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer Care West.

May they all Rest In Peace.