Campaign to get Sean Quinn back into business

A public meeting held in Ballyconnell earlier this week is the start of a campaign to get Sean Quinn back in control of his former businesses along the border.

Hundreds of Quinn family supporters turned out at the meeting in Ballyconnell on Tuesday, August 21 in which the businessman said he’d been “stabbed in the back” and forced out of a consultancy role he’d held with the company.

Directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings did not attend the meeting, they issued a statement saying that “management from the company did not attend the meeting, which unfortunately appeared to be set on airing inaccurate representations of the company’s prospects”.

It also dismissed claims the company was in trouble, saying “this year has seen a continuation of the trend of increased turnover, profits, investment and employment”. It concluded, "Due to the hard work of the company’s 830 staff the company’s long-term future is bright."

71 year old Sean Quinn told supporters he was “still fit” and “still keen” to run the business again. The former millionaire insisted he is still the most suitable person to run the company.

The meeting revealed that the Quinn family still have large number of supporters in Leitrim, Cavan and Fermanagh.