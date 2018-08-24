It’s time to get brewing for North West Hospice

North West Hospice is calling on everyone to get on board for Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice together with Bewley’s on Thursday, 20th September.

That’s the day when people everywhere will share a cup of Bewley’s coffee to support their local hospice and their vital work caring for people in their local communities nationwide.

Since the first coffee morning 26 years ago over €35 million has been raised by people around Ireland.

This year it is hoped that Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s will raise a much needed €2 million for local hospice and homecare services nationwide, to meet with growing demands for the service.

Speaking at the launch, Ambassador Brendan Gleeson said, "I have seen first-hand the important work hospices do in local communities and have been personally touched by the vital work done in St. Francis Hospice. The money raised through Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s helps hospice and homecare services around Ireland give patients the best quality of life during illness. I urge people to host a coffee morning on Thursday, 20th September and continue to make a difference."

Bernadette McGarvey of North West Hospice said, "Coffee Morning is the biggest fundraiser of the year for North West Hospice. Funds raised will go directly towards maintaining our specialist palliative care service and to support those living with life-limiting illness in our community.

"To maintain our current level of service, we have to fundraise over €1 million every year which is an ongoing challenge. By hosting a coffee morning you can make a difference to people’s lives and help us continue to help our community.

"All you have to do to host a coffee morning is register with us at North West Hospice on (071) 9170523 or online at www.northwesthospice.ie/ coffeemorning

"We will organise your free coffee pack and you just put the kettle on."

John Cahill, Bewley’s CEO said “Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s has raised over €35 million for local hospice and homecare services around the country and Bewley’s is proud to support the campaign each year. As a family business, community has always been at the heart of what we do and year on year we see how vital the work done by hospice is to local communities. That’s why we’re asking everyone to join together with a cup of Bewley’s coffee on the 20th September."

People can help to make a difference in someone’s life by hosting a coffee morning to help raise funds at home, work, school or with a local club or society. You can register at www.northwesthospice.ie/ coffeemorning or by calling (071) 9170523.

Hosts are provided with a Coffee Morning Pack containing Bewley’s coffee, posters and invitations free of charge.

Remember, every cup counts!