Leitrim deaths - Sunday, August 26, 2018

Seamus Carroll - Rooskey, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Seamus Carroll, 4 Rooskey Drive, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon and formerly from Cloonaufill, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, on Friday, August 24th at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Rest in Peace. Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Sunday from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Richie Flynn - Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Richie Flynn, Rowanberry, Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim at Mullingar General Hospital. Recently predeceased by his father Liam. Beloved husband of Trish and devoted father of Liam and Róisín, loving son of Helen and dear brother of Sinéad. He will be deeply missed by his extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues in the IFA and aquaculture industry.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, August 28th, from 4pm to 9pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Wednesday, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private at all other times. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.