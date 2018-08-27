Sligo Park Hotel named as a Family Friendly Hotel finalist

Sligo Park Hotel has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2018 Hotel & Catering Review Gold Medal Awards.

The hotel and leisure club is the only Sligo hotel to be listed in Ireland’s Family Friendly Hotel category.

The Gold Medal Awards are recognised as the leading independent awards programme for the Irish hospitality industry.

The nomination comes after the hotel was recognised as one of the best wedding venues in Connacht at Ireland’s Wedding Journal Reader Awards 2018.

As a finalist in the Gold Medal Awards, Sligo Park Hotel and the other hotels, country houses and guest houses shortlisted are automatically shortlisted for the People's Choice Award — Ireland's Favourite Place to Stay.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Lyrath Estate, Co Kilkenny on Tuesday, September 25.

Gerard Moore, Sligo Park Hotel General Manager, said: “We are delighted that the hard work we have put into providing families an enjoyable and leisurely stay at Sligo Park Hotel has been recognised with this national nomination from the prestigious Gold Medal Awards.

“It’s been an exciting and eventful summer for the hotel as we were recognised in the Wedding Journal Reader Awards and we are getting closer to completing the refurbishment. We look forward to attending the awards ceremony.”

Sligo Park Hotel offers family-fun activities on selected dates during mid-term and school holidays including movie nights, fun float pool obstacle course with float relays, family fairy trail, and much more.

Located on the edge of Sligo town, the four-star hotel boasts beautiful scenic room views over Benbulben, perfect for business people, individuals, families or groups visiting the Sligo area or the North West of Ireland. Rooms can accommodate from one to three adults or up to two adults and two children sharing.

The 2018 Gold Medal Awards, in association with Hotel & Catering Review magazine celebrate the outstanding achievements of the hotel and catering sector throughout the country over the past 12 months.

They also recognise and reward the high standards of excellence in terms of both the physical product and level of service that is being delivered in the industry.

In the People’s Choice Award, the public will be asked to vote for their favourite place to stay with the top finalist in each province being revealed on the night of the awards. The overall winner will take home the trophy for Ireland's Favourite Place to Stay.

Winners are selected purely on a public vote. All other categories are decided based on judges site inspections.

Voting is open now and runs until 12pm on Wednesday, September 5.