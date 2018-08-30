More rain is expected this evening for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A lot of dry bright weather, with occasional sunny spells, but some cloudy periods too. Any showers will be light and well scattered. Top temperatures 15 or 16 C., in moderate southeast breezes.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry starting out, with light to moderate southeast winds and patches of mist early in the night. Light and patchy outbreaks of rain in the southwest will become a little more widespread through Munster and parts of Connacht overnight. Lowest temperatures 8 to 10 degrees.