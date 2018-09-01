Minister of Health to officially open Boyle Primary Care Centre

Boyle's new Primary Care Centre on The Crescent, Elphin St, Boyle will be officially opened by Minister for Health Simon Harris on Monday, September 3.



Minister Harris will open the new centre on September 3 at 11am. Minister Harris had initially turned the sod on the site.

The facility, now open more than eight months, is providing health services to a population of about 9,000 people in the town and surrounding areas.



The development cost in the region of €6 million and opened to the public in January.

A variety of services will be available in the centre, such as occupational therapy, physiotherapy, psychology and podiatry.

