Mohill's Katherine Lynch to star as the Wicked Queen in Snow White this Christmas

The eagerly awaited Robert C Kelly and University Concert Hall 2018 Panto in Limerick is Snow White, featuring comedian, actress and TV personality Katherine Lynch in the starring role of the Wicked Queen.

One of Ireland’s foremost entertainers, Katherine is famous for her TV comedy shows Working Girls, Wonder Women– which introduced viewers to her larger than life personae, Sheila Chic, Liz Hurley and Bernie Walsh – and her chat show Wagon’s Den. Most recently Katherine was a firm favourite of the 2017 series of RTÉ’s Dancing With the Stars, on which she enjoyed a ten-week stint!

Katherine will join panto favourite Richie Hayes and her Dancing with the Stars co-star Dayl Cronin for Snow White, together with fellow comedian Tom O’Mahony and Limerick stars Myles Breen and Richard Lynch. Also making his UCH Panto debut will be David Crowley, best known for his role as Garda Sean Holden in TV3’s Red Rock.

For more details visit: http://www.uch.ie/