Gardaí issue advice to public in relation to phishing scams

Gardí in Carrick-on-Shannon have advised that a number of phishing scams have been reported to them recently and are urging the public to be vigilant in relation to such matters.

This particular type of phishing involves a telephone call where the caller states to be from a computer company, typically Microsoft. They state there are problems with your computer which need attention.

They ask you to open up your computer and follow their instructions. This is an attempt to access Pin numbers and personal details for financial gain.

The advice from the Gardai is as follows:

• Never give Pin numbers or personal details to anyone over the phone.

• If in doubt hang up and contact your bank directly to ensure your account is secure.

• If you or someone you know are a victim of such a scam then report it to your bank and the Gardai immediately.

