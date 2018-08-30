Leitrim clubs should register now for Sports Capital Grants

Fine Gael Sligo – Leitrim TD, Tony McLoughlin has confirmed that €40 million is available to develop sports infrastructure around the country, and has encouraged Leitrim clubs and sports organisations to prepare for the application process and register online now.

“I want to see Leintrim clubs and organisations benefit as much as possible from this funding and so I encourage all involved to prepare the necessary paperwork for their applications in advance," said Deputy McLoughlin.

Leitrim clubs and sports organisations looking to apply should register now at www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie

Applications can only be made online from 9am on Friday, September 7 until 5pm on Friday, October 19, 2018.