Leitrim motorist arrested for driving defective vehicle while 3.5 times over legal limit

A motorist was stopped by Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon driving with a shredded tyre earlier this week.

Highlighting the incident on the Sligo Leitrim Division Garda Facebook page, a post noted the tyre is "completely shredded and in no condition to be on the road!

"This driver also happened to be 3.5 times the legal drink driving limit! So, as well as losing his car that night, he also faces losing his licence for a considerable period of time!".