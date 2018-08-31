Leitrim motorist arrested for driving defective vehicle while 3.5 times over legal limit
A motorist was stopped in Carrick-on-Shannon who was not only over the legal alcohol limit, but was also driving with tyres in this condition. Source: Sligo/Leitrim Division facebook
A motorist was stopped by Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon driving with a shredded tyre earlier this week.
Highlighting the incident on the Sligo Leitrim Division Garda Facebook page, a post noted the tyre is "completely shredded and in no condition to be on the road!
"This driver also happened to be 3.5 times the legal drink driving limit! So, as well as losing his car that night, he also faces losing his licence for a considerable period of time!".
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on