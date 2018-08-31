Kinlough and Carrick-on-Shannon stores honoured at 365 Standards Customer Care Programme ceremony

Two Leitrim SPAR stores, Corrib Oil SPAR Express Carrick-on-Shannon and McGowan’s SPAR Kinlough were awarded one of retail’s highest honours at the inaugural SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme celebration recently.

SPAR and SPAR Express retailers from across Ireland attended the prestigious ceremony which was held at Citywest Hotel, Co Dublin and hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the SPAR brand in Ireland.

The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme, held in association with the Excellence Ireland Quality Association (EIQA), were presented to SPAR and SPAR Express stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a year of comprehensive inspections, visits from mystery shoppers and audits.

200 stores in all received SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme accolades. The winners excelled in all areas of inspection, displaying exemplary standards across their stores.

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director, said, "SPAR and SPAR Express stores are renowned for demonstrating industry leading standards. The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme is one that retailers must be committed to year round. Maintaining the highest standards in customer care and food safety consistently on a daily basis is no easy feat and these retailers work extremely hard in order to achieve this. I’m delighted to see the Leitrim stores achieve the mark this year and get the recognition they deserve."

The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme is a rolling scheme where participants must undergo rigorous year-long assessments across a range of categories including customer care, shop presentation, food safety and retailing innovation.

Read Also:

Fight continues to save local post offices

Presidential hopefuls will address Leitrim County Councillors next Monday