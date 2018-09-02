Aughnasheelin GAA are seeking their missing lotto board

Aughnasheelin GAA are seeking their lotto board sign from the Ballinamore road.

The club announced on Facebook, "Sadly the last remaining lotto sign on the approach road into Ballinamore has disappeared (2nd one taken). These signs are 400cm x 400cm and made of pretty hard and expensive dibond material with purpose made slot in numbers for the jackpot. They were a considerable investment for the club in an attempt to try to help with our club lotto fundraiser so if anyone sees one anywhere, thrown in a ditch or whatever, could you contact someone within the club to let them know."

The club said, "In the past they have been covered over, jackpots changed and general messing but sure you will have that, but to take them down and take away is really not on! Anyway hope that everyone continues to support our lotto regardless of the loss of our signs."