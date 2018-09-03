Sean Gallagher tells Leitrim County Council he wants to be 'a president for all the people of Ireland'

Business Sean Gallagher has addressed Leitrim County Council this afternoon in a bid to secure a presidential nomination.

Three presidential hopefuls had addressed Leitrim County Council: Peter Casey, Sean Gallagher and Sarah Louise Mulligan by 1.20pm with a fourth, expected later.

During his address Gallagher spoke of his hope to become a president for all the people of Ireland.

"I will work with every fibre of my being that those on the margins ...will be at the very heart of this presidency," he said.

He committed to launching an iniative on December 3 to focus on the 9,000 people in Ireland with disabilities, their carers and their families.

He also committed to visiting Irish peacekeepers serving overseas for the UN.

He paid tribute to Leitrim County Council for nominating him today and in the 2011 Presidential election.

Gallagher also spoke of his disappointment in the way he handled the " false tweet from a fake account" put to him during the RTE Frontline broadcast before the last Presidential election.

He said he felt he could have handled the situation better and spoke of how he felt this moment had changed the election for him.

"It caused me to doubt my memory momentarily," he acknowledged.

"And that made me appear unconvincing."

He said he was aware this moment made many who considered voting for him, change their mind.

"I wish to say sorry to those who lost confidence in me in that moment. Many viewers saw me as something I am not and that pains me."

He said in light of what happened he had felt "compelled to hold RTE to account" for what happened.

"I felt I had to hold RTE to account. Not just for me but for every person who puts their name forward for public office."

Leitrim County Council will meet to vote on their nomination at a special meeting next Monday.