Judging of Ballinamore and Mohill today for National Enterprise Town Awards

The judging for the Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards 2018 has started in Leitrim today.

90 towns, villages and city areas will be visited by the judges for the awards.

Today, Tuesday, September 4 jusges are visiting Ballinamore and Mohill.

Each town will be visited by the judging panel for a three-hour session which includes:

30 minutes presentation by the town

30 minutes question and answer session

20 minutes to meet people socially

80 minutes to visit and view key initiatives selected by the organising committee

20 minutes concluding comments and wrap up

The competition aims to promote enterprise by bringing business and community groups together, in each town, to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area.

There is a total prize fund of €157,000.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony taking place at The Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny on November 28, 2018.

Good luck to both towns!