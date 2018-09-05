14,000 additional carers are now eligible for free GP Care

From September 1 onwards, an additional 14,000 carers will be eligible for free GP services. Registration is now open and applies to carers who are currently in receipt of either full or half rate Carer’s Allowance or Carer’s Benefit, and who do not currently hold a medical or GP visit card.

The HSE has set up a safe, fast and convenient online system for carers to register for their free GP Visit Card on www.mymedicalcard.ie. Paper registration forms are also available from local Citizen Advice Centres and available to download from the website. Completed registration forms will be processed within 15 working days.

Moira Skelly from Dublin cares for her daughter Ciara. Moria spoke about the impact that free GP care has on carers like her, all across the country: “I welcome this move as a step in the right direction. It is another step forward in recognising the very important role of carers in Ireland. Being a carer is more than a full time job, it is 24/7. My daughter Ciara is 23 years old and has intractable epilepsy, this means that medication won’t help control her seizures. Ciara’s intellectual and physical disabilities means she needs 24-hour care. It’s rare that I get a full nights’ sleep. It’s fair to say that I have been tired for 23 years! Like many carers I have given up working to look after Ciara. The reality of only having one income coming into the house is that you really have to watch your money. Caring for Ciara is physically very demanding, I wash her, dress and feed her. I would often put off going to the GP to get pains checked out. Having access to free GP services is a step in the right direction. It gives me one less thing to worry about.”

Anne Marie Hoey, Assistant National Director, HSE Primary Care Reimbursement & Eligibility encouraged carers to register online: “Registration is now open and I would encourage all carers to complete the easy-to-use online registration process atwww.mymedicalcard.ie, or alternatively register for this scheme using the relevant paper registrationform. All carers who currently hold a Medical Card or GP Visit Card from a previous application keep this eligibility.”

Further information is available at www.mymedicalcard.ie or by calling 1890 252 919 (Mon-Fri: 8am to 8pm).