Defendant attempted to steal from old convent in Mohill

Patrick McDonagh, 33 Hyde Terrace, Mohill was convicted of theft at The Old Convent, Convent Lane, Mohill on April 30, 2018 when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.

The Court heard the defendant had been drinking on the day in question and went to the cemetery.

As he was passing the old convent he observed a mannequin and attempted to kick in the door and break a window before removing the mannequin. In the process of doing so Mr McDonagh disturbed the owner.

Defending solicitor John McGuinness said the defendant had been drinking on the day in question and had been visiting his family plot.

Addressing the Court, Mr McDonagh said it was mother’s day and he intended to give the mannequin to his mother saying, “I’m very sorry.”

The Court heard compensation of €500 had already been paid.

Judge Kevin P Kilrane imposed a conviction and a €100 fine.