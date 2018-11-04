Leitrim committee win €10,000 in National Lottery Good Cause of the Year 2018 awards

St. Catherine’s Church Restoration Committee, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim has scooped the Heritage award in the National Lottery Good Cause of the Year 2018 winning €10,000.

The restoration of the beautiful St. Catherine’s Church in Fenagh, Co. Leitrim has given a new lease of life to the community, building bridges across denominations at the same time.

The Church, built in 1787, had been out of use for 20 years after the floor collapsed during a wedding service. National Lottery funding through the Heritage Council helped fund replacing the wooden floors.

Getting the National Lottery money gave the community the spur they needed to fundraise and a “Dream Auction” was held in 2016 which captured the imagination and raised significant sums.

After the floor was completed, the St. Catherine’s Church Restoration Committee secured a grant to repair stained glass windows which had been vandalized in 1989. Repairs to the gutters, roof, entrance porch followed and the Church was re dedicated in 2017 with the first wedding in a generation held in April of that year.

There are plans to replace the vestry ceiling, finish interior painting and the development of a Contemplation Garden created in the grounds.

Instead of the Church being abandoned, it came back into use for the benefit of all the community. It is now a place of worship for all, proven by the community of different faiths who have helped to save the building. The impact has lasting affects in building bridges across denominations and creating social inclusion opportunities.”

The Children’s Grief Centre in Limerick scooped the overall National Lottery Good Causes Award 2018 and the Youth Category at a gala event in Dublin yesterday. The new Awards are aimed at honouring the extraordinary work impacting on communities all over Ireland thanks to National Lottery Good Causes funding.

36 finalists from all over Ireland gathered for a glittering Awards dinner which was hosted by TV presenter Karen Koster and filmed for broadcast on Virgin Media One on November 11th at 9.30 p.m

The six category winners received €10,000 each, whilst the overall Good Cause of the Year received an additional €25,000. There was also a special Award of €10,000 for the Irish language.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin: “It is fitting that Ireland’s unsung heroes who work quietly under the radar to improve lives and make a difference are honoured in these inaugural National Lottery Good Awards. Their work often goes unrecognised – but it is so valued.”