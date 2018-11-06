Green light given for battery storage facility in West Cavan

Plans for a battery storage facility in West Cavan have been given the go-ahead by the Local Authority.

Low Carbon Storage Ltd had applied for permission for the facility in the Mucklagh area of Ballyconnell that would store excess electricity during times of high production. Plans were lodged earlier this year will consist of 15 electrical transformer modules and other associated works. Cavan County Council has given the go-ahead for the project, subject to a number of conditions.

The permission includes restrictions on when construction can be carried out, surface water and other environmental conditions.

Plans for another battery energy storage facility in Flagford, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon was granted planning permission by Roscommon County Council but four appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala.