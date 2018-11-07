Bornacoola GAA Fashion Show in Lough Rynn

Bornacoola GAA Club are embarking on a fundraising drive and have an exciting array of events planned.

To kickstart this drive, they are holding a Fashion Show on the luxurious Lough Rynn Castle on Sunday, November 11 .



The shops included are Bonnie B, Kabuki, Kenny's of Longford, Wallis, Image, Alice Ann Bridal, Jack & Jones Athlone Town Centre, Shoes by Prima Donna Carrick-on-Shannon, Accessories by Luna, and stunning headpieces by Jennifer Wrynne Creations.

Models will local own home grown talent! Many of the faces will be familiar, but be prepared for a few surprises!

Music on the night with Tom Moran, wine and cheese reception and raffle.



There are some unique items included with everyone involved trying to make it the very best fashion night of the season.

Tickets are priced at only €10 and are now available or at the door on the night.