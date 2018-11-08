Mulvey's Childrens Book Competition

Mulvey's Big Book competition this week is for a popular Children's book.



The Meltdown is the 13th hilarious book in Jeff Kinney's bestselling Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. When snow shuts down Greg Heffley's middle school, his neighbourhood transforms into a wintry battlefield. Rival groups fight over territory, build massive snow forts, and stage epic snowball fights.



There are three books to give away.

Question: What is the name of Greg’s best friend?

Send your entries to: competition@mulveys.ie by Sunday evening,November 11 at 5pm.

The Big Tom winners were: Lorraine Mc Nabola, Eslin Bridge, Maura Mc Cormack, Drumshanbo and Darren O Donnell, Luton.

The Nathan Carter winner: Jessica Cullen,Ballinamore, David McNabola,Eslin Bridge and Nicola Kearns. Ballinamore,