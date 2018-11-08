Increase in IDA visits for Leitrim for 2018

The number of IDA site visits to Leitrim for the first six months of 2018, have equaled the total visits to the county for all of 2017 according to figures released by Leitrim County Council.

Cllr Enda Stenson had sought an update on the number of IDA visits to the county this year.

He was told that there were 2 visits in Quarter 1 2018 and 3 site visits in Quarter 2 2018.

Figures for Quarter 3 have not yet been made available but, by comparison, there were 8 site visits in 2016 and 5 site visits in 2017.

"In regard to the creation of further foreign direct related jobs in the County, IDA Ireland continues to highlight the benefits of expanding or locating in all parts of Ireland including Co Leitrim. Leitrim County Council endeavours to engage actively with the IDA and property owners in this regard on an ongoing basis and is currently completing additional promotional material for the County. It is important to remember however, that the final decision as to where to invest always rests with the company concerned," noted Director of Services at Leitrim County Council, Joseph Gilhooly.

It is also the case that site visit activity does not necessarily reflect investment potential, he said, pointing out that almost 70% of all new foreign direct investment comes from existing IDA Ireland client companies.

"Indeed there are very successful IDA client companies in the county in both Manorhamilton and Carrick-on-Shannon who are expanding and increasing their staff numbers," he added.

"It is also important to note that the growth of jobs in Leitrim occurs across numerous sectors - for example in 2017 Local Enterprise Office supported businesses created 31 jobs while 51 people took part in start your business course and 24 grants were also approved."