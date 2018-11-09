Drainage works begin on Cloone River

Ballinamore Municipal District councillors have welcomed confirmation that works have started on the cleaning of the Cloone River.

Cllr Paddy O'Rourke told Monday's Council meeting that works had begun on a stretch of the river last week.

“I have been campaigning for this for a number of years now and it is very welcome,” he said.

Cllr Caroline Mulvey, who had sought information on the number of rivers cleaned in 2017 and so far this year, also welcomed confirmation works had begun.

A spokesperson for the Council confirmed that improvement works were carried out in the Headford Drainage District and the Ballinamore/Ballyconnell Drainage District as well as on the River Shannon in Jamestown in 2017.

In 2018, drainage works were carried out on rivers in the Eslin, Headford, Rynn/Black and Ballinamore/Ballyconnell Drainage Districts, but this level of works was only possible because of an additional €50,000 allocation from the OPW.

The amount of works which can be carried out in 2019 will be determined by the level of funding available.