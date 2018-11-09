Sligo University Hospital is holding a Bereavement Information and Awareness Event in the main foyer of the hospital on Tuesday 13 November from 10.30am to 3pm. The event is open to members of the public and staff of the hospital.

Ann Hayes is the End of Life Care Co-ordinator at the hospital and the Bereavement Information and Awareness Event organiser. She said, “We will all face the loss of a loved one or friend at some point in our lives. Grief is a natural response to loss and it is all right to be sad. Sometimes people get stuck with their grief and may need a helping hand. At our Bereavement Information and Awareness Event we are bringing together representatives from some of the many organisations who provide support.

“There will be representatives from the hospital’s Social Work Department; the Irish Hospice Foundation, Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland), the Samaritans, Pieta House, the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, St Michael’s Family Life Centre and the HSE’s Bereavement Counsellor among others.

“Other organisations which won’t be able to send a representative, have sent support material to distribute on the day and these include Barnardos, Anam Cara (supporting parents after bereavement), First Light and Embrace Farm (Farm accident support network).

“This is the third year that we are holding a Bereavement Information and Awareness Event in the hospital. Feedback from the organisations taking part and from the visitors has been very positive.

The event takes place on Tuesday 13 November and all are welcome!