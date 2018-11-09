Minister must move on funding for N4 before lives are lost warns Sligo/Leitrim Deputy

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon has warned the Transport Minister that lives will be lost unless urgent action is taken to address road safety issues on the N4. He raised the issue with the Minister in the Dáil this week.

Deputy Scanlon explained, “I am seriously concerned with the state of the N4, particularly the junctions at Knockvicar and Croghan. There have already been a number of accidents and more will happen unless measures are put in place to increase safety measures along the route. The section of road between Carrick on Shannon and Boyle has been recognised as a collision-prone zone but the only work that has been carried out on the road is signage related.

“I have serious concerns about the speed limit along the road – while the stretch itself is straight, there are a number of junctions where cars are turning right. I think that a 100km speed limit is too high because many cars are travelling fast and have to break when they see the car in front turning.

“I would like to see traffic calming measures put in place along that section of the N4. The signage alone simply isn’t enough and unless proper action is taken, there will be a serious accident and people will be badly hurt or killed.

“I along with my colleague Eugene Murphy raised this issue with the Transport Minister in the Dáil this week. However, he failed to acknowledge responsibility for it. I will be continuing to engage with him on it to ensure that the necessary safety measures are put in place to save lives”.