Iarnrod Éireann has released a new draft timetable for its Sligo -Dublin service

Iarnrod Éireann is set to add extra services to a number of train lines from next month.

The timetable alterations will come into effect from 9 December, subject to the approval of the National Transport Authority.

The Sligo-Dublin service has also been selected for changes including revised timings on Sligo/Dublin Connolly route services to improve punctuality.

An additional Monday to Friday service each way between Sligo and Dublin Connolly has also been proposed.

Customers are invited to submit feedback on the proposed revisions through this online form, before 5pm on Thursday 15 November.

To view the new draft timetables for Sligo to Dublin (Connolly) see here.