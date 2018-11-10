Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend

After a wet and very windy Friday, the weekend is looking better on the weather front although there will be showers around through Saturday and Sunday.



According to Met Eireann, today Saturday will be bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be frequent across the south and west but more isolated elsewhere. Maximum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh south or southwest winds. Showers will continue on Saturday night, most frequent along Atlantic coasts. Some of the showers heavy with a slight risk of hail and thunder, but showers will be isolated elsewhere. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees.Winds will decrease overnight and the rain will clear with minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

The national forecaster states that further sunny spells and scattered showers are likely on Sunday, the showers most frequent in the western half of the country with the slight risk of hail and thunder. In the west the showers may merge into longer spells of rain. Southwest winds moderate to fresh in strength but strong at times along coasts. Maximum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

There will be a little showery rain along coasts on Sunday night but a good deal of dry weather elsewhere. Lows of 6 to 9 Celsius with moderate to fresh south to southwest breezes but strong at times along coasts.