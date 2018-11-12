37 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital today

Today's report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation shows that there are 37 patients on trolleys in Sligo University

478 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationally this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

321 are waiting in the emergency department, while 157 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Sligo University Hospital is one of the worst affected today. There are 8 patients also on trolleys in Cavan General Hospital.