Showery conditions today for Leitrim

Showery today, with occasional sunny breaks. Showers will become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with a risk of hail. Mostly moderate southerly breezes, will veer southwest this evening and freshen. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

TONIGHT

Some further scattered showers about early tonight, but they will become increasingly isolated with long clear spells developing. Southwesterly breezes will ease off, and back southerly by morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.