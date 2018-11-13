Rain set to move in across North West this evening

According to Met Éireann it will be a cool but mostly dry and bright start today with sunny spells. Becoming breezy in the afternoon with increasing cloud, as outbreaks of rain gradually move in from the west. Top temperatures 11 to 13 degrees

TONIGHT

Mild and breezy on Tuesday night with outbreaks of rain spreading countrywide. Some heavy falls will occur. Moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, will be strong to near gale on coasts. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius will occur early in the night, rising 12 to 15 degrees Celsius by dawn.