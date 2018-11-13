AfFair with Fashion hits Sligo

#AfFairwithFashion Show and Christmas Fayre will take place in Castledargan Hotel on Sunday, November 18.

The event will get under way to a mulled wine and mince pie reception at 6pm. It will play host to a number of fun, fashion and beauty ideas for this year’s festive season. A makeover competition winner will be revealed after her transformation by The Award Winning Salon 2 and Carol Willis, Make Up Artist.

The event will be a showcase for the Christmas season and the venue will play host to a wide variety of stalls with gift ideas for Christmas.

Speaking to event Coordinator, Thomas Walsh said, “We are very excited about the event. Its in its second year and has grown considerably. At a time when retail is struggling this event allows local businesses to show case their seasonal trends ahead of Black Friday. This year we launched our hashtag #SligoFashionTrain to coincide with the event and it has had great success."

The show will be compered by Anne Marie Byrne with fashion stores such as Penneys, EJs, the Vintage Room, Carraig Donn, Annas Fashions, EJs Little Sister, Graceful Occasions and Colette Gallagher Millinery.

Limited tickets remain and can be purchased from CastleDargan Hotel, Salon 2 Sligo and Mc Tiernans Daybreak.

Further details can be sought from our Facebook page @AfFairwithFashionSligo and Instagram @affair_with_fashion_sligo. Queries to affairwithfashionsligo@gmail.com