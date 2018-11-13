Historic former Leitrim hospital building up for auction this Friday

The former District Hospital building in Carrick-on-Shannon is coming up for auction this Friday.

Known locally as The Old Infirmary, the property in Summerhill extends to approximately 550sq metres and is being sold as office accommodation.

The building was built by the St.George family in 1760 and served as a home. In 1818 Charles Manners St.George gave the house to the "Governors of the County Infirmary of Leitrim" for use as a hospital and it served as such till the 1940's.

The auction will start at 8am this Friday, November 15 with BidX1. A guide price of €150,000 has been set.

To access the auction site see: https://bidx1.com/en-ie/auction/property/29747?lotnumber=&keyword=&countyid=19&minprice=0&maxprice=0&AuctionIds=&sortId=0&_v=1