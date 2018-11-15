Jam packed line up at One Act Drama Festivals in Carrigallen and Manorhamilton

The Glens Centre and the Corn Mill Theatre welcome their annual One Act Drama Festivals this weekend November 16 - 18.



Celebrating 100 years of Drama in Carrigallen with 15th One Act Festival: 12 Visiting Groups and New ‘Micro Theatre.’

The One Act Festival in The Corn Mill Theatre is in its 15th year and coincides with the 100th anniversary of drama in Carrigallen. In 1918 Johnny Cosgrove staged ‘The West’s Awake’, the first recorded theatre performance in a town steeped in drama. One hundred years later, we will be honouring our dramatic past by showcasing future writers, directors and actors in our Micro Drama series. These three-minute presentations will open and close each session of the festival.

Nightly tickets in carricallen are €10 or €25 for 12 performances. Booking on

087 2570363 or bookings@cornmilltheatre.com



The line up includes: Athlone Little Theatre: “Heart’s Desire by Carol Churchill; Kilmuckridge: “A Tear Was Flowing” by Tommy Monaghan and Bridge Water: “After Renvyle” by Ken Moroney on Friday night at 8pm.



Wayside players : “Riders To The Sea” by J M Synge; Camross: “Lucy In The Sky” by Tony Layton and Martello Productions: “Notes of Falling Leaves” by Ayub Khan-Din on Saturday at 1.30pm.



Theatre 3: “A Bench At The Edge” by Luigi Jannuzzi; S O’Kelly Players: “Lucy In The Sky by Tony Layton and D.A.D.S.: “Come Along The Road Until You Stop Dead” by Eoghan Rua Finn on Saturday at 8pm.



Moate Club Naas: “What’s Left of The Flag” by Jimmy Murphy; Gunpowder: “Wittgenstein In The West” by Stephen Toomey and Wild River Drama Group: “Melody” by Deirdre Kinahan on Sunday at 2pm.

The Glens Centre

The Glens is also preparing for a jam packed weekend.



On Friday 16, Skerries Theatre Group will play “He loves me not.” The Mullet Drama Groupperform “Shakespeare’s A Dick.” Roscommon Drama Group present “The Stanley Parkers.” And Corofin Dramatic Society take on “Deadline Dawn”.



On Saturday 17th, Bradan Players will play “AUBADE.” Sillan Players perform “The Long Wet Grass.” Gunpowder Productions present “Wittgenstein In The West.”



On Sunday 18th, Corn Mill Theatre Group bring their new Seamus O'Rourke scripted “From Under The Bed.” Theatre 3 Newtownabbey perform “A Bench At The Edge” Bailieboro Drama Group will present “Smile Handsome.”



Weekend Pass €30/25. One ticket €12/10. Bookings at www.theglenscentre.com or call: (071) 9855833.

