Manorhamilton's Rachel represents Ireland at EU Youth Entrepreneur event

Manorhamilton student Rachel McPartlin represented Ireland at the YouthStart Youth Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 in Croke Park last Friday.



Rachel, a student from St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton won the national title in Ireland of Youth Entrepreneur of the Year with her winning business ‘Rachel’s Heavenly Homemades,’ a gluten free bakery.

The European event hosted by Foróige had competitors vying for the title from Austria, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg.



Rachel reached the finals having competed against 1,200 other young entrepreneurs in county and regional finals.

The teen entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges from 10am-1pm and exhibited their projects.

The overall winner was from Spain Take this way - an app for public transport users.

Sean Campbell, CEO of Foróige, said, “Entrepreneurship isn’t just about business. It’s about putting yourself out there, and actively participating in society. A number of the businesses exhibiting today are not simply about profit, but about making the world a better place.



“The Irish entrant, Rachel McPartlin, wants to provide cost-effective options for coeliacs; the Belgium group Nico Personal Trainer want to help people suffering from burnout; and Feeling Cells from Spain are promoting a cleaner environment through the recycling of energy.

“These teens have left their home countries, to pitch to a panel of business dragons in a second language. They are an inspiration, and help all of us believe that anything is possible.”



Rachel has recently launched her gluten free apple crumbles in Rooney's SuperValu, Manorhamilton and plans to launch her cheesecake and peanut butter nibbles later this year.

Rachel is in negotiations and hopes to supply local restaurants with her range of desserts.

She is always delighted to hear customers suggestions about creating new and exciting gluten free products and is exited about her future plans with the brand.