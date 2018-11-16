Bredagh Old School Carrigallen awarded at Property Industry Awards

Bredagh Old School, Carigallen has been awarded overall National winner of The Community Benefit category of the All Ireland KPMG Irish Independent Property Industry Excellence Awards 2018.



With over 120 entries, Bredagh School was shortlisted with others for this prestigious award, beating strong competition from Cork County Council, National Transport Authority and Belfast City Council.

The judges were deeply impressed by Bredagh's contribution to the community and the restoration works.

The 2018 KPMG Irish Independent Property Industry Excellence Awards were held in the Convention Centre last Thursday, November 8.



Thanks has been extended to the community at large for the support for fundraising over the years and the continued participation by their use of the school.

The building is designated as a protected structure due to its architectural heritage.

The school was built around 1840.



The School House was disused for years until the group had the vision to develop it as a new community facility in the area.

The building was restored inside and outside.

Also read: Celebrating 100 years of drama in Carrigallen