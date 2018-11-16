Man appearing in court over suspicion of murder in Fermanagh

A man arrested over the death of a woman in Belcoo is to appear in Court today, Friday, November 16.

The 28 year old was arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of Cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.

59 year old Pauline Kilkenny was found dead in her house in Cornacully, between Garrison and Belcoo on Tuesday. She was originally from the Kilawley area of Fermanagh.

The 28 year old man will appear in Dungannon Magistrates Court today. A 26 year old woman also arrested in connection with the incident has been released unconditionally.

