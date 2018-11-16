Historic Carrick-on-Shannon building sold for €311,000

One of Carrick-on-Shannon’s most historic buildings has sold for €311,000 at auction.

The former district hospital or infirmary in Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, was auctioned by BidX1 online yesterday, Thursday November 15. The guide price was only €150,000, but a bidding war resulted in it selling for €311,000.

The building was built by the St.George family in 1760 and served as a home. In 1818 Charles Manners St.George gave the house to the "Governors of the County Infirmary of Leitrim" for use as a hospital and it served as such till the 1940's.

The detached five-bay, two-storey house measures 10,000 square feet and is a protected structure.