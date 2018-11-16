Carrick-on-Shannon ambulance base restored in Leitrim

The Carrick-on-Shannon Ambulance crew returned to the county town this week, but crew members say there are still issues to be resolved.

The ambulance base returned to the temporary unit in Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday morning, November 15. The return from Boyle came about after meetings between politicians, unions and senior management earlier this week.

A crew member told the paper today that some concerns were resolved, but "works are still going on" and it is "not ideal."

It is understood the unit will serve as a temporary base, while planning permission should be lodged shortly for a new permanent site on the same site.

Also read: South Leitrim base moves after crew concerns